Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.65. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

