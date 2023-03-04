Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,319 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

FUL stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Featured Articles

