Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,476,856 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,476,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at $562,740,807.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $137.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

