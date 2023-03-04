Credit Suisse AG Sells 150,876 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 150,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

