Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,614 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

