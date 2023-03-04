Credit Suisse AG Sells 344 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $319.14 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

