Credit Suisse AG Sells 623 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,637 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

