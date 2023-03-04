Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

