Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

