DA Davidson Weighs in on Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million.
Okta Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Okta
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Okta by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Okta
In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.