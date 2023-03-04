DA Davidson Weighs in on Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Okta by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

