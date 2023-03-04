Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DAL opened at $38.85 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

