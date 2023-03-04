Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

