Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.45 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $29,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.75 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.