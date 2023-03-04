Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $602,656 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

