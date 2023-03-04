Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $29,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 453,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,476,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,069,783.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,702,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

