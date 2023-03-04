Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.