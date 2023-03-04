Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,580.00 and a beta of 1.09. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $142,604. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

