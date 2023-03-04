Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 391,732 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE ECVT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

