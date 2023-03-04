Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.10 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 629,611 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,095,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.3% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 571.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 41,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 35,306 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 7,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.