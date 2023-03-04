Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,131,000 after buying an additional 54,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $197.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

