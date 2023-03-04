Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $276.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.