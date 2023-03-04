Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,692 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

