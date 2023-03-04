Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,872 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 108.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

