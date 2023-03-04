Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.