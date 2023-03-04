Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,086 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Beverage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Beverage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

