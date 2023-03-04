Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,017 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

