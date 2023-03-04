Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,236 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 6,027.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Stock Performance

HSMV stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

