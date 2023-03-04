Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of Post stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

