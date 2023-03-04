Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Natixis increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $53.88 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

