Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.90 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

