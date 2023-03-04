Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $89.74 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.