Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,176 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

