Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,270 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $12,370,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.06 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

