Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,958 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ABM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

