Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,560 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 800,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 271,403 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 373,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

