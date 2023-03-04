Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

SIGI stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.