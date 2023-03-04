Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IAC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

