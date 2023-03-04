Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.