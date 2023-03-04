Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 280.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 71.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.49%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

