Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.7 %

FHN stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

