Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

TAP stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

