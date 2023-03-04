Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KTB opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

