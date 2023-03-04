Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

