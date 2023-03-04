Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standex International by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

