Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in APA by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 442,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 157,596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of APA by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 624,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of APA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

