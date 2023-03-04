Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $203.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.