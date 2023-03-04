Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $545.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

