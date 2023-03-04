Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $173.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.