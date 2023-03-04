Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

