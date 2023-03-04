Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 99,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

